Usher Recruits Alicia Keys, Ludacris & More For Super Bowl Halftime Show
By Tony M. Centeno
February 12, 2024
Usher finally lived out his dream of performing at the Super Bowl VIII Halftime Show.
On Sunday night, February 11, the Atlanta-based singer hit the stage in the middle of the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He kicked things off with a warning that his set may cause singing, dancing, sweating and every other positive emotion as he ran through a medley of his greatest hits. Usher performed classics like "Caught Up," "U Don't Have To Call" and "Love In This Club" before he started bringing out special guests like Alicia Keys, who performed "If I Ain't Got You" and "My Boo" with him on a lavish red piano.
Alicia Keys joins Usher during the #SuperBowl Halftime Show pic.twitter.com/7punF28ABZ— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 12, 2024
Later on, Jermaine Dupri pulled up to hype up the crowd for Usher's performance of "Confessions." Then H.E.R. joined the singer to deliver the guitar riffs on "U Got It Bad" and "Bad Girl." That's when the skaters pulled up for an incredible routine in the roller to "OMG" with will.i.am. Eventually, Lil Jon made his appearance to the tune of "Turn Down For What" before they joined forces with Ludacris for the closing song "Yeah!"
Usher gave fans a glimpse at what they'll experience during his upcoming U.S. Tour. A few days before the show, the 45-year-old singer announced the dates for his "Past Present Future Tour." Beginning in August, he'll travel across the U.S. to hit major cities like Washington, D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Brooklyn, N.Y., Miami and more. The tour will wrap up in Chicago at the end of October. General ticket sales will open up on Monday morning at 10 a.m.
Check out more scenes from Usher's performance below.
Usher, Lil Jon and Ludacris perform "Yeah!" at the Apple Music #SuperBowl Halftime Show pic.twitter.com/YzTLyYWHIK— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 12, 2024
She is the moment, and she is HER #SuperBowl #Usher pic.twitter.com/90ZPd6LcXQ— brittttne (@Brittttne) February 12, 2024
USHER’S HALFTIME SHOW SETLIST ⭐️ #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Fna9k1cfh7— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 12, 2024