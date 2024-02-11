Later on, Jermaine Dupri pulled up to hype up the crowd for Usher's performance of "Confessions." Then H.E.R. joined the singer to deliver the guitar riffs on "U Got It Bad" and "Bad Girl." That's when the skaters pulled up for an incredible routine in the roller to "OMG" with will.i.am. Eventually, Lil Jon made his appearance to the tune of "Turn Down For What" before they joined forces with Ludacris for the closing song "Yeah!"



Usher gave fans a glimpse at what they'll experience during his upcoming U.S. Tour. A few days before the show, the 45-year-old singer announced the dates for his "Past Present Future Tour." Beginning in August, he'll travel across the U.S. to hit major cities like Washington, D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Brooklyn, N.Y., Miami and more. The tour will wrap up in Chicago at the end of October. General ticket sales will open up on Monday morning at 10 a.m.



Check out more scenes from Usher's performance below.