Taylor Swift Goes Viral In Super Bowl Jumbotron Moment
By Jason Hall
February 12, 2024
Taylor Swift appearance on the jumbotron at Super Bowl LVIII has gone viral.
Swift, 34, was seen chugging a beer and slamming it down in a video shared by the NFL's official X account, which wrote, "Icon" and tagged her. The singer was spotted alongside rapper Ice Spice, singer Lana Del Rey and actress Blake Lively and several members of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's family including his brother, Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce, sister-in-law Kylie Kelce and parents, Ed and Donna Kelce.
Swift's attendance came hours after a private plane labeled 'The Football Era' completed its flight from Japan to Los Angeles after her 'Eras Tour' concert at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday.
Icon. @TaylorSwift13#SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/G0FzHIyiLB— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024
Swift has attended all of the Chiefs' games that haven't conflicted with her touring schedule since September. The singer broke her silence on her relationship with Kelce while being featured as Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' in December.
Swift praised Kelce for "adorably" putting her "on blast" when he revealed on his 'New Heights' podcast last July that he attempted and failed to give her a bracelet with his phone number while attending her 'Eras Tour' concert in Kansas City. Swift added that the two had spent "significant" time together before she initially attended a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September, at which point they were already "a couple."
“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”
“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift added. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”