Benny The Butcher is hitting the road for his all-new tour.



On Monday, February 12, the New York native dropped the dates for his "Everybody Can't Go Tour" with Boldy James and special guests. The Def Jam artist released a trailer for his anticipated tour featuring some highlights from his past shows. The tour kicks off in Fort Lauderdale on April 16 and will move on to other major cities like Orlando, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles and more. He'll conclude the tour in Seattle in May.



"The Everybody Cant Go Tour with my boy @boldyjames We back outside wit it !!! Get yo tickets now !!!" Benny wrote in his caption.