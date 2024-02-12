Benny The Butcher Announces 'Everybody Can't Go Tour' With Boldy James

By Tony M. Centeno

February 12, 2024

Benny The Butcher
Photo: Getty Images

Benny The Butcher is hitting the road for his all-new tour.

On Monday, February 12, the New York native dropped the dates for his "Everybody Can't Go Tour" with Boldy James and special guests. The Def Jam artist released a trailer for his anticipated tour featuring some highlights from his past shows. The tour kicks off in Fort Lauderdale on April 16 and will move on to other major cities like Orlando, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles and more. He'll conclude the tour in Seattle in May.

"The Everybody Cant Go Tour with my boy @boldyjames We back outside wit it !!! Get yo tickets now !!!" Benny wrote in his caption.

The tour comes in support of his latest album Everybody Can't Go, which dropped last month. His major label debut holds 12 tracks produced by Hit-Boy and The Alchemist. Benny has a collection of hits on the LP like "Big Dog" featuring Lil Wayne, "One Foot In" featuring Stove God Cooks, "Buffalo Club Kitchen" with Armani Caesar, "Pillow Talk & Slander" with Jadakiss & Babyface Ray, "Griselda Express" with Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine & Rick Hyde plus "Back Again" with Snoop Dogg.

Check out the full list of dates below.

Benny The Butcher's "Everybody Can't Go Tour" with Boldy James & Special Guests:

Apr. 16 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

Apr. 17 — Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

Apr. 18 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

Apr. 19 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

Apr. 21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Apr. 23 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Apr. 25 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza Powered By Verizon 5G

Apr. 28 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Apr. 30 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

May 2 — Denver, CO @ Summit

May 5 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

May 8 — Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

May 10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

May 11 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

May 15 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

May 16 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

May 17 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

May 19 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.