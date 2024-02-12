Benny The Butcher Announces 'Everybody Can't Go Tour' With Boldy James
By Tony M. Centeno
February 12, 2024
Benny The Butcher is hitting the road for his all-new tour.
On Monday, February 12, the New York native dropped the dates for his "Everybody Can't Go Tour" with Boldy James and special guests. The Def Jam artist released a trailer for his anticipated tour featuring some highlights from his past shows. The tour kicks off in Fort Lauderdale on April 16 and will move on to other major cities like Orlando, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles and more. He'll conclude the tour in Seattle in May.
"The Everybody Cant Go Tour with my boy @boldyjames We back outside wit it !!! Get yo tickets now !!!" Benny wrote in his caption.
The tour comes in support of his latest album Everybody Can't Go, which dropped last month. His major label debut holds 12 tracks produced by Hit-Boy and The Alchemist. Benny has a collection of hits on the LP like "Big Dog" featuring Lil Wayne, "One Foot In" featuring Stove God Cooks, "Buffalo Club Kitchen" with Armani Caesar, "Pillow Talk & Slander" with Jadakiss & Babyface Ray, "Griselda Express" with Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine & Rick Hyde plus "Back Again" with Snoop Dogg.
Check out the full list of dates below.
Benny The Butcher's "Everybody Can't Go Tour" with Boldy James & Special Guests:
Apr. 16 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
Apr. 17 — Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
Apr. 18 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
Apr. 19 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
Apr. 21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
Apr. 23 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Apr. 25 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza Powered By Verizon 5G
Apr. 28 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Apr. 30 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
May 2 — Denver, CO @ Summit
May 5 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
May 8 — Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
May 10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
May 11 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
May 15 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
May 16 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
May 17 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
May 19 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre