The party also doubled as a launch party for Dre and Snoop's new drink "Gin & Juice" and a celebration for the 30th anniversary of Snoop Dogg's debut album Doggystyle. On the night before the Super Bowl, the Death Row rappers starred in the commercial for their ready-to-drink gin-based cocktails that come in four flavors. Their drink's name is inspired by their 1994 hit of the same name. During the party, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg delivered a rare performance of the song and more.



“Together, we always try to create magic, we're having fun being creative, and everything about this product is really us,” Dr. Dre said in a statement. “There’s passion behind it, and friendship and love and a culture. We're shooting to make everything we do magnificent, and fortunately, most of the time we hit the target.”



“Look where we’re at in our careers,” Snoop Dogg said. “Look at our age and look at what we've done, and we still love each other, so why not do something together? A lot of times people have been in a relationship for thirty years and can't talk to each other, can't hang out, so it’s just fun to be in a partnership with people that you actually love.”



Check out the "Gin & Juice" commercial along with more scenes from the party below.