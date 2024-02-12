“It’s been an amazing night, man. I’m really happy,” Usher told the crowd. “It’s just the beginning. It’s a victory lap for 100 sold-out shows in Las Vegas. And now we’re gonna take it on tour!”



Usher's mother, Jonetta Patton, and his brother J. Lack attended the lavish event along with a slew of celebrity guests including Queen Latifah, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri, Janelle Monáe, Bryan-Michael Cox, Corey Gamble, L.A. Reid, Tim Cook and Scooter Braun. Dupri was one of several special guests who joined Usher on stage during his historic performance at the Super Bowl.



The couple has been together since 2019. In September 2020, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sovereign Bo. Usher and Jennifer welcomed their second child, Sire Castrello Raymond, almost exactly a year later. He also has two other sons from his previous relationship with Tameka Foster.



Congratulations to the newlyweds!

