Family-Owned Eatery Named The Best Italian Restaurant In Florida

Lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs, pizza, chicken parmesan -- these classic favorites have one thing in common, and it's their Italian roots. This satisfying cuisine has been a mainstay in the American culinary scene for many reasons. Some Italian dishes are so ubiquitous, that it's not unusual to find them on various menus throughout the country. With that said, Americans like to stick with Italian restaurants to get their fix of saucy pasta and other delicious eats.

For the enjoyers of this beloved cuisine, LoveFood released a list of every state's best Italian restaurant. Writers consulted user reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their selections.

According to the website, Fresco Cucina Italiana is the Florida's best Italian restaurant! Writers delved into what makes this eatery special:

"Guests of family-owned Fresco Cucina Italiana are consistently impressed by the food and service, regularly praising it as the best Italian around. On the menu you'll find wood-fired pizzas and pasta dishes – the orecchiette pasta, with broccolini, spicy sausage, garlic, and white wine sauce, is a customer favorite. Dessert has to be the cannoli or tiramisù."