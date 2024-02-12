Kanye West Provides Explanation About His Low-Budget Super Bowl Commercial

"And since we spent all the money on the commercial spot, we actually didn’t spend any money on the actual commercial,” he continues. “But the idea is... I want you to go to Yeezy.com — Y-E-E-Z-Y dot com... I’ma write it at the bottom of the screen — and I got some shoes aaaand mmmmm… that’s it.”



Before the commercial aired, Ye posted a link to his YZY store that contains Vultures merch and other items. His new sock-like shoes, oversized t-shirts and pants were sold at $20 each, which is the lowest price Ye has ever sold his apparel. Ye might talk about his latest line of merch, new album with Ty Dolla $ign and more in an upcoming interview with Justin LaBoy. After the Super Bowl wrapped up, the controversial artist shared a clip from his forthcoming conversation which is expected to be three and half hours long.



Check out a clip from Ye's interview below.