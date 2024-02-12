Kanye West Provides Explanation About His Low-Budget Super Bowl Commercial
By Tony M. Centeno
February 12, 2024
Kanye West's Super Bowl commercial was slightly different from his peers.
On Sunday night, February 11, Ye appeared in an ad to promote his new shoes YZY Pods during the big game. Although he was able to afford the $7 million-dollar bill for the commercial slot, the Vultures rapper admitted that his team didn't spend any money to make the actual ad. Instead, he recorded a video of himself explaining the situation and promoting his website where his shoes will be sold while he's in a moving vehicle.
“Aye y’all, this Ye, and this is my commercial," Ye begins.
"And since we spent all the money on the commercial spot, we actually didn’t spend any money on the actual commercial,” he continues. “But the idea is... I want you to go to Yeezy.com — Y-E-E-Z-Y dot com... I’ma write it at the bottom of the screen — and I got some shoes aaaand mmmmm… that’s it.”
Before the commercial aired, Ye posted a link to his YZY store that contains Vultures merch and other items. His new sock-like shoes, oversized t-shirts and pants were sold at $20 each, which is the lowest price Ye has ever sold his apparel. Ye might talk about his latest line of merch, new album with Ty Dolla $ign and more in an upcoming interview with Justin LaBoy. After the Super Bowl wrapped up, the controversial artist shared a clip from his forthcoming conversation which is expected to be three and half hours long.
Check out a clip from Ye's interview below.
Upcoming interview with @JustinLaboy @TheDownloadShow pic.twitter.com/EqTHuLIwiQ— ye (@kanyewest) February 12, 2024
Kanye West sold 266,000 YZY Pods in 1 day pic.twitter.com/EBteqzijhA— Ovrnundr (@Ovrnundr) February 12, 2024