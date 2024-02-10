Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Finally Drop Their Joint Album 'Vultures Vol. 1'

The album also has some surprise collaborations like "Keys To My Life" featuring India Love, "Paperwork" featuring Quavo, "Carnival" with Carti & Rich The Kid plus an alternate version of "F*k Sumn" featuring Playboi Carti & Travis Scott. VULTURES arrived shortly after he released the music video for "Talking/Once Again" starring Ye, Ty and their daughters, along with a pack of alternate versions of the title track including one produced by Havoc of Mobb Deep. It dropped following months of delays and numerous versions of the tracklist, which is most likely due to all the clearance issues Ye and Ty dealt with along the way.



When they first debuted the album last year, Ye and Ty originally had the song "Everybody" with Charlie Wilson and Lil Baby as the intro, which samples Backstreet Boys' 1997 hit. However, their song was scrapped after the boy band's team claimed they never cleared the song. Following the duo's most recent listening sessions this week, Ozzy Osbourne claimed that Ye used a sample of Black Sabbath's 1983 hit "Iron Man" in the song "Carnival" even after the veteran rock legend denied the request. The song was included on the album, but the sample was removed before it hit streaming services.



Despite all the setbacks, VULTURES Vol. 1 arrived exactly 20 years after Ye released his debut album The College Dropout. In true Ye fashion, his debut album was also delayed several times before it finally arrived on February 10, 2004. Listen to VULTURES below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE