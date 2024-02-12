Longtime Eatery Named The Best Italian Restaurant In Colorado

Lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs, pizza, chicken parmesan -- these classic favorites have one thing in common, and it's their Italian roots. This satisfying cuisine has been a mainstay in the American culinary scene for many reasons. Some Italian dishes are so ubiquitous, that it's not unusual to find them on various menus throughout the country. With that said, Americans like to stick with Italian restaurants to get their fix of saucy pasta and other delicious eats.

For the enjoyers of this beloved cuisine, LoveFood released a list of every state's best Italian restaurant. Writers consulted user reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their selections.

According to the website, Paravicini's Italian Bistro is Colorado's best Italian restaurant! Writers delved into what makes this eatery special:

"If you find yourself in Colorado Springs and fancy a big bowl of spaghetti and meatballs, Paravicini's is the place to go. This buzzy spot is also loved for its white clam linguine, salmon in mustard and dill sauce topped with shrimp, and its juicy, perfectly cooked steaks. The restaurant is owned by an Italian chef, Franco Pisani, who grew up watching his mother cook in the family bakery. After years of training as a chef, he opened up shop in 2003 and has been going strong ever since."