Modern Eatery Named The Best Italian Restaurant In Washington

Lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs, pizza, chicken parmesan -- these classic favorites have one thing in common, and it's their Italian roots. This satisfying cuisine has been a mainstay in the American culinary scene for many reasons. Some Italian dishes are so ubiquitous, that it's not unusual to find them on various menus throughout the country. With that said, Americans like to stick with Italian restaurants to get their fix of saucy pasta and other delicious eats.

For the enjoyers of this beloved cuisine, LoveFood released a list of every state's best Italian restaurant. Writers consulted user reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their selections.

According to the website, Cinque Terre Ristorante is Washington State's best Italian restaurant! Writers delved into what makes this eatery special:

"Cinque Terre celebrates the cuisine of the Italian Riviera in contemporary surrounds. Opened by the owners of already popular spots Barolo and Mamma Melina, the restaurant is a firm local favorite in its own right. The seafood dishes, such as grilled octopus with chimichurri, and the pizzas come highly recommended."