New & Classic Romance Movies To Stream On Netflix This Valentine's Day
By Rebekah Gonzalez, Emily Lee
February 12, 2024
Valentine's Day (Wednesday, Feb. 14th, 2024) is right around the corner. Instead of freaking out about planning a perfect date night, why not just stream a romantic movie on Netflix? There are tons of great options, new and classic alike, and the best part is you don't even have to leave your couch. Here are some of the best choices for you this Valentine's Day:
Plus One
"Two single, longtime college friends agree to be each other's date for a summer's worth of weddings — until a pairing up invites other possibilities."
Players
(hits Netflix on Valentine's Day)
"A New York sports writer with a playbook of clever hookup schemes unexpectedly falls for a fling. Can she go from playing the field to playing for keeps?"
The Heartbreak Agency
(hits Netflix on Valentine's Day)
"When a skeptical journalist reluctantly participates in heartbreak therapy for an article, he ends up opening his heart to his charming therapist."
Always Be My Maybe
"Reunited after 15 years, famous chef Sasha and hometown musician Marcus feel the old sparks of attraction but struggle to adapt to each other's worlds."
Love, Guaranteed
"Sparks fly when a crusading but cash-strapped attorney takes on a charming client looking to sue a dating site that guarantees its users will find love."
Good Grief
"An artist grieving the loss of his famous writer husband takes his two best friends on a trip to Paris, where they unpack messy secrets and hard truths."
A Soweto Love Story
(hits Netflix on Valentine's Day)
"Desperate for her three single songs to get married, a mother promises her house to the first one to tie the knot, setting off a race to the altar."
The Vow
"When a recently married young woman awakens with amnesia following a car accident, her devoted husband must help her recover and win back her love."
It Could Happen To You
"A waitress gets a life-changing tip when a cop comes up short on pocket change and promises her half of his potential winnings from a lottery ticket."
Love At First Sight
"Two strangers connect on a flight to London, only to be separated by a twist of fate. A reunion seems improbable — but love has a way of defying the odds."
Forever My Girl
"A young musician leaves his fiancée at the altar to pursue fame and fortune, then returns home nearly a decade later, hoping to win her back."
After
"Wholesome college freshman Tessa Young thinks she knows what she wants out of life, until she crosses paths with complicated bad boy Hardin Scott."
The Royal Treatment
"New York hairdresser Izzy seizes the chance to work at the wedding of a charming prince, but when sparks between them fly, will love — or duty — prevail?"
Endless Love
"In the remake of the 1981 cult classic, the incendiary first love affair between two teens grows obsessive when their parents try to separate them."
The Choice
"A bachelor's rocky first encounter with his new neighbor leads to a passionate love story filled with hope and hardship. Based on Nicholas Sparks' novel."
Falling Inn Love
"When a San Francisco exec wins a New Zealand inn, she ditches city life to remodel and flip the rustic property with help from a handsome contractor."
Through My Window
"Raquel's longtime crush on her next-door neighbor turns into something more when he starts developing feelings for her, despite his family's objections."
She's All That
"High school class president Zack Siler makes a bet with his friends that he can turn artistic, bespectacled nobody Laney Boggs into prom queen."
A Walk to Remember
"When bad boy Landon is cast opposite campus bookworm Jamie in a high school play, romance blooms — until tragedy threatens to tear them apart."
My Best Friend's Wedding
"Food critic Julianne does her sneaky best to sabotage her pal Michael's wedding to a wealthy college student after realizing she wants him for herself."
Sixteen Candles
"Her family forgot her birthday, her high school crush doesn't know she exists and the class clown won't leave her alone. Happy Sweet 16, Samantha!"
Something's Gotta Give
"Charming sexagenarian Harry meets his match in playwright Erica when he has a heart attack at her beach house during a romantic romp with her daughter."
Make Me Believe
"A pair of meddling grannies dupe their grown-up grandchildren into a meet-cute that rekindles a childhood crush — and past quibbles."
Your Place or Mine
"When best friends and total opposites Debbie and Peter swap homes for a week, they get a peek into each other's lives that could open the door to love."
13 Going On 30
"Jenna Rink wishes she could just grow up after being humiliated at her 13th birthday party — only to wake up as a 30-year-old fashion magazine editor."
She's the Man
"Teenager Viola tries to convince the students at her twin brother's school that she's actually him in this twist on Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night.'"
Love in the Villa
"Julie's dream trip to Verona, Italy, turns star-crossed when she discovers her rented villa is already occupied by an annoyingly attractive stranger."
It's Complicated
"Jane's love life grows complicated when she begins an affair with her married ex-husband while being wooed by the sweet architect remodeling her house."