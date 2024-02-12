New & Classic Romance Movies To Stream On Netflix This Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day (Wednesday, Feb. 14th, 2024) is right around the corner. Instead of freaking out about planning a perfect date night, why not just stream a romantic movie on Netflix? There are tons of great options, new and classic alike, and the best part is you don't even have to leave your couch. Here are some of the best choices for you this Valentine's Day:

Plus One

"Two single, longtime college friends agree to be each other's date for a summer's worth of weddings — until a pairing up invites other possibilities."