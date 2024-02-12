Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolls Blake Lively During Super Bowl
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 12, 2024
It seems like Ryan Reynolds wasn't invited to the Super Bowl this Sunday, February 11th. The actor took to Instagram during the big game to plug his new movie and poke some fun at his wife Blake Lively, who attended the game with her friend Taylor Swift and rapper Ice Spice.
Reynolds shared a photo of himself standing next to a television screen playing the trailer for the forthcoming installment of the Deadpool franchise called Deadpool & Wolverine and pretended like he had no idea where Lively had gone.
"Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?" he wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to play along with the joke commenting, "hey Ryan, looks like she’s having a girls night out, hope this helps 🫶."
Many fans took the opportunity to point out that she was at the Super Bowl "mouthing 'are you f—ing kidding me?' on national television." One fan even shared a GIF of the exact moment which shows Lively and Swift reacting to a tense moment as the Kansas City Chiefs went head-to-head with the San Francisco 49ers.
In the end, the Chiefs and Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce went on to take home the title with a 25-22 win. The couple shared a tearful kiss on the field after the win and celebrated by going out to party in Las Vegas. A viral video showed Swift and Kelce kissing while dancing to a club remix of one of her first smash hits "Love Story."