Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolls Blake Lively During Super Bowl

It seems like Ryan Reynolds wasn't invited to the Super Bowl this Sunday, February 11th. The actor took to Instagram during the big game to plug his new movie and poke some fun at his wife Blake Lively, who attended the game with her friend Taylor Swift and rapper Ice Spice.

Reynolds shared a photo of himself standing next to a television screen playing the trailer for the forthcoming installment of the Deadpool franchise called Deadpool & Wolverine and pretended like he had no idea where Lively had gone.

"Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?" he wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to play along with the joke commenting, "hey Ryan, looks like she’s having a girls night out, hope this helps 🫶."