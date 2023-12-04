Ryan Reynolds Trolls Taylor Swift With Bizarre Photo Of Him & Travis Kelce

Swift shared the original photo last week after she supported Beyoncé at the film premiere. Fans were eagerly awaiting Swift and Beyoncé's reunion after the "Break My Soul" singer attended Swift's Eras Tour premiere in October. "Got invited to London by The Queen…" Swift wrote in the caption. "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is in theaters now!!" In addition to the photo with Lively, Swift also shared a photo with Beyoncé in their shimmering outfits.

In other Taylor Swift news, the singer attended Kelce's game last night against the Green Bay Packers. Swift was spotted entering Lambeau Field with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Grammy winner has been making headlines for attending four of Kelce's games between September and November after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end invited her to one of his games.