UCLA Hires HOF Alum Away From NFL Team To Be Next Head Coach: Report

UCLA Hall of Fame running back DeShaun Foster is reportedly set to become the next head coach of his alma mater just one week after leaving the program to join the Las Vegas Raiders' staff, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Foster, 44, spent the past seven seasons working as the Bruins' running backs coach before accepting the same position with the Raiders last week.

"Sources: UCLA is set to hire DeShaun Foster as the school’s next head coach. He’s is in the UCLA Hall of Fame as a player, worked as an assistant coach there since 2017 and played seven seasons in the NFL," Thamel wrote on his X account Monday (February 12).