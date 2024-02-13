Carti recently gave the necklace to Ice Spice as a gift. She's the first celebrity to own the rare piece of jewelry. The purple pendent was reportedly made with black gold, which a new material that was recently developed. The cross is also covered in baby pink sapphires.



Ice Spice debuted the necklace while she was in the suite with Taylor Swift during Super Bowl LVIII. She was accompanied by her producer RIOTUSA as they cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs with Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce's family and friends. Spice met Travis' brother Jason while she was in the private section, which sparked plenty of memes during the big game.



The attention Ice Spice received came after her beef with Latto continued to heat up. The Atlanta rapper's latest single "Sunday Service" had people talking about her shots at Ice Spice and other haters. Despite speculations from fans and a viral interview, Latto confirmed the song was not a diss track aimed at Spice. However, she did have some bars for her on it.