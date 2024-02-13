Nebraska Destination Crowned 'Most Charming Small Town' In The State

Have you ever visited a town so cute and quaint that you couldn't help but to return with friends and loved ones to show them the intricacies of the area?

There is one town in each state known for being so charming and unique that travelers just cannot get enough of it! Be it small shops serving strong coffee and delicious pastries, or walking paths encompassing a slow-paced square with a gazebo placed perfectly in the center of neighboring houses surrounded by leaning apple trees; this Nebraska town is special.

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the most charming town in Nebraska is Scottsbluff.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about the most charming small town in the entire state:

"Pioneers once traversed this small town as part of their journey along the Oregon Trail. Be sure to stop by Scotts Bluff National Monument and Chimney Rock National Historic Site, a major landmark along the Oregon Trail. Scotts Bluff, which was also on the Pony Express route, has plentiful ancient fossils from prehistoric animals along what is called the “Fossil Freeway,” which runs between Nebraska’s Panhandle and The Black Hills of South Dakota. Don’t miss: Tapas and cocktails at the Tangled Tumbleweed, a foodie gem in this small town. Where to stay: Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott is a family-friendly, comfortable home away from home."

For a continued list of the most charming towns across the United States visit rd.com.