Nebraska Eatery Crowned 'Best Italian Restaurant' In The Entire State

Lady and the Tramp had the right idea when they sat down at that romantic little Italian restaurant and indulged in a plate of spaghetti, but who has the willpower to share when it comes to pasta? Not us!

Wether it be variations of Alfredo, spaghetti, lasagna, ravioli, carbonara, or macaroni, everyone should get their own plate dressed with pasta so hearty that it spills off the sides and lines the corners of your smile in sauce. Many restaurants scattered throughout the United States serve delicious pasta dishes, but there are 50 in particular that serve the best in the country. One of these Italian staples can be found right there in Nebraska, and trust us, it's worth the hype!

According to an updated list compiled by Taste of Home, the best Italian restaurant in Nebraska is Lo Sole Mio Ristorante in Omaha.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the pasta served at the best Italian restaurant in the entire state:

"Founded by a husband and wife team, Lo Sole Mio offers large portions of Italian classics, like chicken marsala and baked lasagna. Be sure to take a picture with your sweetheart under the Ciao Amore Mio (translation: hello, my love) wall."

For a continued list of the best Italian spots across America, visit tasteofhome.com.