Recalled Contaminated Salad Sold In Massachusetts Poses Serious Health Risk

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. voluntarily recalled eight of their salad kits on February 8th due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes within the cheese (recalled days prior by Rizo-Lopez Foods). According to the United States Food & Drug Administration, Listeria can cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections" with symptoms in healthy individuals appearing as nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and headache to name a few.

The recall impacted a handful of states including Massachusetts, Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, Tennessee, Washington state, and more. Dole's recalled products due to the presence of contaminated Rizo-Lopez Foods' cheese are:

Chopped Kit Avocado Ranch with UPC code 71430000915, Chop Kit Avocado Ranch Chop Kit Ranch A L'Avocat with UPC code 71430000922, Premium Kit Southwest Salad with UPC code 71430017012, Cajun Ranch Chopped Kit with UPC code 71430002063, Premium Kit Endless Summer with UPC code 71430010730, Supreme Kit Southwest Salad Supreme Kit Salade Du Sud-Ouest with UPC code 71430017111, Southwest Salad Kit Sud-Ouest Kit de Salade with UPC code 60383023195, and last but not least Chopped Salad Kit Bacon Ranch Crunch with UPC code 681131305440.

All possibly contaminated products listed above expire in the month of February 2024. The FDA is urging consumers who purchased the eight products to throw them away and to avoid consumption. Individuals with further questions can call Dole's Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111 or visit fda.gov.