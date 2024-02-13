Tennessee Destination Named The 'Most Charming Small Town' In The State

America may be best known for the hustle and bustle of its major cities, the destinations that bring in millions of tourists each year, but it's the small towns found throughout this vast country that add character and flavor to the U.S. Reader's Digest searched for the "most charming small towns" around the country, compiling a list of the top spot for each state, from a gorgeous mountain town in Alaska to a sunny coastal haven in Florida.

According to the site, the most charming small town in Tennessee is Gatlinburg. Though small, this power of this beautiful mountain town is mighty, drawing in millions of visitors every year hoping to see what the Smoky Mountains have to offer. Reader's Digest added that one thing you won't want to miss while in Gatlinburg is taking a ride on one of the many mountain coasters found in the area.

Here's what RD had to say:

"Right at the entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Gatlinburg is a mountain getaway with a downtown perfect for those who like to stay busy. There are so many shops and restaurants, as well as attractions like Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies and the Sky Life to take you high up for maximum views. Plus, you've got nearby Pigeon Forge and Sevierville, home of Dolly Parton, with even more activities to fill your day."

Check out the full Reader's Digest list to see more of the most charming small towns in the country.