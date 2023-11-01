Tennessee Town Among The 'Most Romantic' Small Towns In The U.S.

If you're looking for a romantic getaway for you and your partner that isn't too far from home, you don't have to travel out of state to find a town that is sure to serve as the perfect backdrop for a memorable trip.

New York Travel Guides released a list of the 140 most romantic small towns in the U.S., comparing 600 towns in categories like romantic places to stay, romantic activities, historic architecture and scenery, and cozy coffee shops and restaurants.

One town in Tennessee managed to make the list, even landing a spot among the best of the best: Gatlinburg, which ranked No. 10 overall. Here's what the site had to say:

"Gatlinburg is a beautiful mountain town in Sevier County, Tennessee. From enjoying magnificent views while riding the Aerial Tramway that departs in downtown Gatlinburg, which is one of the largest aerial tramways in the country, to playing miniature golf at Hillbilly Golf to seeing famous cars at the Hollywood Star Cars Museum, the romantic things to do in Gatlinburg will surprise you. In addition to that, there are many romantic places to stay in Gatlinburg, including places with beautiful views, and the town has incredible restaurants that are perfect for a romantic evening with great food."

These are the Top 10 most romantic small towns in America:

Carmel-by-the-Sea, California Sedona, Arizona St. Augustine, Florida Aspen, Colorado Laguna Beach, California Provincetown, Massachusetts Jackson, Wyoming Estes Park, Colorado Ashland, Oregon Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Check out the full list at newyorktravelguides.com to see more of the most romantic small towns around the country.