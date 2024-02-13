Road trips are beloved American adventures dating back to the creation of the automobile. Families, friends, and even romantic partners pack up their things and venture out to familiar and unknown frontiers, encountering incredible sites, beautiful scenery, and even roadside attractions. There's also the benefit of placing control of transportation in your own hands.

24/7 Wall St. revealed the best road trip in each state, making sure their selections cater to all sorts of travelers. Writers combed through various sources to compile their list, including National Park Service sites, travel sites, and state tourism sites.

The website recommends taking a drive on Highway 1 for the best road trip in Florida! The getaway will set you back some miles, but you'll be exposed to all sorts of iconic towns, cities, beaches, and must-visit spots. Here's what you can expect:

"Beginning in Fort Lauderdale and ending in Key West, this trip down US Route 1 goes through numerous beach towns, offering a mix of boutique shops and cafes, and seedy motels and pawn shops. Neon signs and billboards add a vintage Americana vibe, while the Overseas Highway through the Florida Keys allows you to cruise over turquoise waters as you island hop. Stop for nightlife in Miami, take a detour through the Everglades, and snorkel in Key Largo before an extended stay in Key West."

Check out the full report on 247wallst.com.