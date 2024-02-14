Arizona Small Town Named One Of The Most Charming Places In America

What's often overlooked can actually have the most to offer. In this case, that includes beauty and peace.

This month, Reader’s Digest updated its list of small-town gems in every U.S. state which perfectly capture the heart of America:

“Sure, cities like New York and Chicago are big tourist attractions, but there’s nothing like the charm of a small town when you want to book a relaxing weekend getaway, find the best pumpkin patch or make a pit stop on a road trip while checking out one (or more!) of the best RV parks in every state. You’ll definitely want to add a few of these gems to your bucket list!”

Bisbee is Arizona’s most scenic small town with a lot of character:

“You’ll find the small town of Bisbee right in the middle of the Mule Mountains, about 90 miles southeast of Tucson. Built in 1888 for the area’s miners of copper and precious metals, Bisbee’s downtown is now preserved with 19th-century architecture and is set against the backdrop of a desert landscape that looks like a painting, making for a striking scene.

Don’t miss: A tour of the Copper Queen Mine.

Where to stay: Book a one- or two-bedroom suite at the Eldorado Suites Hotel, originally built to house miners and madams.”