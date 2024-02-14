Florida Man Stabs Friend With Samurai Sword Over Xbox: Police

Authorities in Florida are searching for a man accused of stabbing his friend of two years over an Xbox earlier this week. The incident happened Monday night (February 12) at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of South Beach Street in Daytona Beach, according to a police report obtained by FOX 35 Orlando.

Responding officers reportedly found a conscious man bleeding from the left side of his face and shoulder when they pulled up to the scene. While he was being moved to the parking lot for injury treatment, the victim allegedly told police his friend, identified as Walter Grimes, stabbed him with a sword.

The friend claims Grimes recently became homeless and got "upset due to having to walk with his belongings," the report reads. While they were resting on a couch, the victim asked Grimes if he could get his Xbox back. The suspect declined his friend's request before grabbing a samurai sword in the apartment, officers wrote.

According to police, Grimes allegedly stabbed the victim twice in the face, once in the shoulder and another time in the knuckle. He then fled the apartment before neighbors who heard screaming came out to check out what happened, per the report.

Officers said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police also found blood coating the apartment entrance as well as the living room carpet.

Grimes, who was previously arrested for battery and criminal mischief, has not been arrested as of Wednesday morning (February 14).