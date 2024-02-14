Kidnapped 13-Year-Old Girl Found With Wisconsin Fugitive In Florida

Authorities in Florida have found a missing 13-year-old girl from South Carolina as well as the man accused of kidnapping her. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office confirmed they arrested 35-year-old Tyler Michael Berlick, of Mukwonago, Wisconsin, after discovering him and the victim in the Florida Keys early Tuesday morning (February 13).

Deputies said they received information that Berlick, who's wanted by the FBI on a kidnapping warrant, and the teen were on their way to Monroe County. Officials found the pair in a Dodge Ram pickup truck at the Pink Plaza shopping center parking lot in Key Largo around 3:24 a.m.

The girl was last seen at her home in Simpson, South Carolina Sunday night (February 11), according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. They've since updated their post to confirm she's been safely located.

South Carolina authorities claim Berlick met the 13-year-old through an “online chatting service and gaming app.” No other details were provided on the kidnapping.

Berlick remains in custody at the Monroe County jail in Plantation Key as of Wednesday morning (February 14). He's awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.

Deputies said the FBI is leading the investigation. The Florida Department of Children and Families was also notified.