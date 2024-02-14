Kylie Kelce Reveals Why She 'Refused To Watch' Game While At Super Bowl

Kylie Kelce revealed that she "refused to watch the game" while attending Super Bowl LVIII in support of brother-in-law, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, after her "superstition kicked in hard" on Sunday (February 11).

Kylie shared a video on her Instagram story showing Sarah King, the wife of Travis' longtime friend Reggie King, celebrating in front of her inside their shared Super Bowl suite, which she said "kept me in the loop."

"At some point Sunday my superstition kicked in hard," Kylie wrote. "I refused to watch the game, even via the TVs. Here is @SarahHKing_ being the real MVP. I was just watching her reactions and that kept me in the loop."

King later shared a video of Kylie not watching the game with the caption "She wasn't lyin," which Kylie re-shared to her own Instagram story.