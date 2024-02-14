Kylie Kelce Reveals Why She 'Refused To Watch' Game While At Super Bowl
By Jason Hall
February 14, 2024
Kylie Kelce revealed that she "refused to watch the game" while attending Super Bowl LVIII in support of brother-in-law, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, after her "superstition kicked in hard" on Sunday (February 11).
Kylie shared a video on her Instagram story showing Sarah King, the wife of Travis' longtime friend Reggie King, celebrating in front of her inside their shared Super Bowl suite, which she said "kept me in the loop."
"At some point Sunday my superstition kicked in hard," Kylie wrote. "I refused to watch the game, even via the TVs. Here is @SarahHKing_ being the real MVP. I was just watching her reactions and that kept me in the loop."
King later shared a video of Kylie not watching the game with the caption "She wasn't lyin," which Kylie re-shared to her own Instagram story.
Kylie is so me for this one😂 i never watch the game live, always afterwards— justdoingnothingg (@lauSPNfam) February 14, 2024
We love you #kyliekelce #kelce #swiftie pic.twitter.com/9ZNcMe9OT6
kylie kelce i love you 😭 pic.twitter.com/LpT1zeBdJx— jesse 🤍 (@beginqgqin) February 14, 2024
Kylie and her husband, Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce, were shown in the suite hours before kickoff during CBS' live broadcast. Kylie was seen wearing a Cincinnati Bearcats shirt -- representing her husband and brother-in-law's alma mater -- rather than Chiefs gear, having previously acknowledged her refusal to wear any team's apparel other than the Eagles, having grown up an Eagles fan in the Philadelphia area prior to her marriage.
Kylie Kelce’s commitment to never wearing actual Chiefs gear is my favorite thing about her. pic.twitter.com/s7Ina8QYkf— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) February 11, 2024
Travis Kelce recorded a game-best nine receptions and 93 receiving yards, which included a seven-yard first down catch to setup Mecole Hardman's game-winning overtime touchdown on the following play. The Chiefs have now won their third Super Bowl in five years, beginning and solidifying their dynasty with victories against the 49ers, having previously defeated San Francisco, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV.