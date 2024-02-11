Kansas City Chiefs Repeat As Super Bowl Champions In Overtime

The Kansas City Chiefs have repeated as Super Bowl champion with a 25-22 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday (February 11).

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. on a 3-yard pass with three seconds remaining in what would've been the first quarter of overtime. Mahomes, who was named the Super Bowl MVP for the third time in his career, finished Sunday's game with 333 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 34 of 47 passing.

Tight end Travis Kelce recorded a game-best nine receptions and 93 receiving yards, which included a seven-yard first down catch to setup Hardman's touchdown on the following play.

The Chiefs have now won their third Super Bowl in five years, beginning and solidifying their dynasty with victories against the 49ers, having previously defeated San Francisco, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV.

Niners wide receiver Jauan Jennings became the first player since then-Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles to throw and catch a touchdowns pass in a Super Bowl game. Jennings connected with running back Christian McCaffrey on a 21-yard pass to put the Niners ahead, 10-0, in the second quarter and later caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brock Purdy to move ahead, 16-13, in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs forced overtime with Harrison Butker's 29-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in regulation.

Sunday's game was the second time a Super Bowl went into overtime, following the New England Patriots' 34-28 win against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.