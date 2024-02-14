Missouri Destination Named The 'Most Charming Small Town' In The State

America may be best known for the hustle and bustle of its major cities, the destinations that bring in millions of tourists each year, but it's the small towns found throughout this vast country that add character and flavor to the U.S. Reader's Digest searched for the "most charming small towns" around the country, compiling a list of the top spot for each state, from a gorgeous mountain town in Alaska to a sunny coastal haven in Florida.

According to the site, the most charming small town in Missouri is Carthage, a small city in the southwestern corner of the state that has a storied past. Reader's Digest added that one thing you won't want to miss while in Carthage is getting some tasty burgers at the Original Whisler's drive-up.

Here's what RD had to say:

"Located right on historic Route 66, Carthage is a fun stop if you're taking this classic American journey west. Burned to the ground during the Civil War, the town was rebuilt in the late 1800s and features many architectural masterpieces in four districts listed on the National Register of Historic Places."

Check out the full Reader's Digest list to see more of the most charming small towns in the country.