Missouri City Among America's 'Most Beautiful & Affordable' Places To Live

You don't have to break the bank to live in one of the most beautiful cities in America. You don't even have to leave Missouri. Based off data compiled from the U.S. News & World Report's 2022 to 2023 rankings, Travel + Leisure gathered a list of 10 of the most beautiful places to live that are also affordable enough that a home likely won't send you into bankruptcy.

Among the stunning cities is St. Louis, which offers not only one of the most recognizable landmarks in the country but also has one of America's largest urban parks. St. Louis was even recently named one of the "most overlooked" travel destinations in the U.S. Here's what the site had to say:

"This mid-sized Midwestern city stretches along the banks of the Mississippi River and is famous for its landmark Gateway Arch National Park. St. Louis residents soak in the magnificence of the 1,300-acre Forest Park, one of the largest urban parks in the U.S., which enhances the already scenic landscape. At around $260,000, the median housing cost in St. Louis is significantly less than the national median and greatly appeals to those looking to relocate."

These are some of "most beautiful and affordable places" to live, according to T+L:

Hickory, North Carolina

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Greenville, South Carolina

Louisville, Kentucky

Knoxville, Tennessee

St. Louis, Missouri

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

South Bend, Indiana

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Check out the full list at Travel + Leisure to read up on more of the most beautiful and affordable places to live around the country.