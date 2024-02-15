Billy Joel Wants To Form A Supergroup With Three Rock Icons

It's hard to believe that an artist as prolific as Billy Joel would still have anything left on his bucket list, but during a recent interview he revealed that something he's always wanted to do but hasn't yet is form a supergroup.

“I thought about putting together a band: Me, Don Henley, and Sting, and maybe John Mayer on guitar,” he admitted. But when asked if his good friend Paul McCartney would get an invite, the Piano Man shut it down, saying: “He was in the super-est group of all-time. I don’t have the nerve to do that.”

While fans wait for that epic supergroup to become a reality, Joel recently released a new song called "Turn The Lights Back On," which is his first new music in 17 years. In an interview earlier this month, he divulged that the reason why it took him so long to put out music was because it wasn't fun anymore. “It was fun. Music is fun. Rock n’ roll was fun," he said. "It was all about having fun — and I kind of lost that and I turned the lights off because it wasn’t fun anymore.”

Joel is currently on tour. Check out the full list of dates here.