The party continues inside the hospital while Sexyy Red was in labor. At one point, you can hear Red give the final push before her child is born. Drake, SZA and their twerking friends were also there when the St. Louis rapper debuted her child for the first time while still in a hospital gown. It seems like the photos she posted last week when she announced the child's birth were actually behind-the-scene shots from the music video.



“Me waitin to get discharged from the hospital so l can hit da block wit da guys,” Sexyy Red wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “Sexyy Mama back bthc.”



The booty-bass inspired song comes straight off Drake's recent album For All The Dogs. It's one of two collaborations Drake and SZA have on the project. Their first joint effort "Slime You Out" dropped a few weeks before the album arrived.



Watch the music video for "Rich Baby Daddy" below.