Lil Jon Reveals Why Justin Bieber Didn't Perform With Usher At Super Bowl

"That's a lot of rehearsal, a lot of responsibility, a lot of time and a lot of eye balls and I don't know if he was ready to do al of that. But he was definitely there supporting Usher and they're really good friends. He was definitely supporting him regardless."



Jon said there were at least 179 changes that were made the show before Usher hit the stage. JB wasn't part of the original plan, but they did have a version of the show that featured the "Somebody To Love" singer just in case he did want to join in. Bieber ended up attending the game and shouted out Usher, but sat with his wife Hailey during the show instead.



"LOVE YOU MY BROTHER," he wrote in an Instagram post. "NOONE CAN SING AND DANCE THE WAY YOU DO. LOVE YOU FROM THE DEPTHS OF MY HEART. BROUGHT THE “A” TO THE WORLD, ONLY YOU BABYYYYYY 😘"



