Motive For Fatal Shooting At Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade Determined

The fatal shooting that took place during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade appears to have stemmed from a dispute between several people, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves announced during an update on Thursday (February 15) via ESPN.

Graves confirmed that the total number of victims injured, including Lisa Lopez-Galvan, identified as the lone person killed in the incident, had risen to 23. The other victims injured in the shooting ranged between the ages of eight and 47, with half reported to be under the age of 16.

Fire Chief Ross Grundyson confirmed that eight victims were reported to have sustained critical injuries and seven were in serious condition. Three people -- including juveniles -- were detained and multiple firearms were recovered at the scene.

The suspects must be charged within 24 hours of their detainment or they will have to be released amid the ongoing investigation.

"We are working to determine the involvement of others. And it should be noted we have recovered several firearms. This incident is still a very active investigation," Graves said at a news conference via ESPN.

Drone footage shows a massive crowd quickly parting after shots were fired near the corner of Pershing and Kessler in the Union Station area of downtown Kansas City.