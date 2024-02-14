New Video Shows 49ers' Reaction To Teammate's Freak Super Bowl Injury
By Jason Hall
February 14, 2024
Newly released NFL films footage shows San Francisco 49ers players and coaches reacting to linebacker Dre Greenlaw's freak injury during the team's Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Greenlaw, 26, was ruled out for the remainder of the game after suffering an Achilles injury while running back onto the field in the second quarter.
"No!!!," middle linebacker and defensive captain Fred Warner yelled after noticing Greenlaw on the ground.
“Did Dre just get hurt running out on the field?” head coach Kyle Shanahan said in the clip appearing to be in disbelief.
"Did Dre really tear his Achilles?" tight end George Kittle asked. "That's depressing."
I feel like it’s gotten a little lost in all the other postgame stuff, but the Dre Greenlawn injury is one of the most brutal things I’ve seen in sports. Major injury running on the field after a kickoff is just surreal. pic.twitter.com/U62jkJOh40— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 14, 2024
Greenlaw appeared to fall while taking a step forward and was carted off the field after the Niners' punt with 9:26 remaining in the second quarter. The linebacker was seen in tears as he was carted off the field during the CBS live broadcast.
Greenlaw recorded three tackles prior to being ruled out of the game and replaced by Oren Burks.
"He's had an outstanding year, that's a huge loss," CBS analyst Tony Romo said when Greenlaw was initially taken to the injury tent.
Greenlaw had previously missed the Niners' Week 18 regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams due to Achilles tendonitis and was reported to still be dealing with the injury prior to the team's NFC Divisional Round win against the Green Bay Packers on January 20. The 26-year-old recorded 120 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four pass deflections during the regular season and 15 tackles, and two pass deflections during two playoff games.