New Video Shows 49ers' Reaction To Teammate's Freak Super Bowl Injury

Newly released NFL films footage shows San Francisco 49ers players and coaches reacting to linebacker Dre Greenlaw's freak injury during the team's Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Greenlaw, 26, was ruled out for the remainder of the game after suffering an Achilles injury while running back onto the field in the second quarter.

"No!!!," middle linebacker and defensive captain Fred Warner yelled after noticing Greenlaw on the ground.

“Did Dre just get hurt running out on the field?” head coach Kyle Shanahan said in the clip appearing to be in disbelief.

"Did Dre really tear his Achilles?" tight end George Kittle asked. "That's depressing."