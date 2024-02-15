New Indoor Amusement Park Will Be The First Of Its Kind In This Nevada City

Plans for a major indoor attraction the first of its kind in Henderson have been revealed. That is, an indoor amusement park could be coming near the area where the Fiesta Henderson once stood.

Rush FunPlex is an indoor amusement center with locations in Utah, Kansas and Missouri, which features thrilling rides, bowling, foam pits, classic arcade games and much more.

The proposal will go before the Henderson Planning Commission, where city council members will vote to approve a conditional use permit for the facility.

The FunPlex will sit on 4.7 acres on 715 West Lake Mead Parkway, and include a variety of recreation and entertainment options. This will include a bowling alley, mini golf, go-karts, an arcade, bumper cars, a foam pit, laser tag and two party rooms.

The proposal is also requesting an increase in parking from 100 spaces to 143 spaces along Fiesta Henderson Boulevard. 25 employees will be hired for the facility.

The FunPlex is expected to operate between the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The City of Henderson Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 4:00 p.m.