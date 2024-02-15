Robert Plant Is Suffering From Major Writer's Block: 'I Can't Find Words'

Robert Plant is one of the best songwriters of all time, but during an interview with Rolling Stone the former Led Zeppelin frontman admitted that he's suffering from lyrical writer's block.

“I’ve got a group of friends that I play with over here a little bit from time to time. I’ve also been going through all that stuff that I never released and never quite got finished,” Plant said, after being asked what he's been doing since his tour with Alison Krauss wrapped up last summer. “And getting excited about it. Going, ‘Wow. What am I going to do with that?’ It’s the idioms, the visitation, the places that I’ve been musically which were not complete are just mind-boggling, and they’re a little bit overwhelming.”

“I’ve got a Tascam digital recorder, and I sing, and I put the vocals through a guitar pedal, and then I record them on that over there, and it sounds great. Why bother to go to the studio?" he continued. "But I can’t find words. This is a very difficult time to try and wax lyrical out there.”

Plant's last solo album was 2017's Carry Fire. In 2021, he and Krauss released a collaborative covers album called Raise the Roof.

Plant and Krauss are hitting the road again this summer. See a full list of tour dates here.