The Best Road Trip In Kentucky Is An Unforgettable Experience

The perfect road trip is more than a journey from point A to B. Hidden between open highways and scenic landscapes are unexpected discoveries — promising freedom, spontaneity and a unique mix of experiences that unfold mile by mile. Whether chasing sunsets or exploring hidden gems, road trips epitomize the very essence of travel and the joy of the journey itself.

24/7 Tempo identified the best road trip in every state in the country:

"It would take a lifetime to explore the 3.8 million square miles of land in the United States. From the high alpine peaks of Alaska to the deserts of the Southwest to the mangrove forests of Florida, the unique bioregions and ecosystems in this country each have spectacular sights to offer.

If you’re trying to plan your next domestic trip and can’t decide where to go, we’ve got you covered. To determine the best road trip in every state, 24/7 Tempo pored over National Park Service sites, travel sites, and state tourism sites, coming up with a range of trips to satisfy all variety of travelers.

The natural beauty of many states is highlighted in the plethora of parks, scenic drives, and overlooks that punctuate these trips. Waterfalls, oceanside cliffs, rugged mountain peaks, and red rock canyons are just a few of the geological features to explore. However, some states offer a focus on history, sports, or music."

In Kentucky, it’s recommended to take the 400-mile Bourbon Tour:

“This road trip takes bourbon lovers to dozens of distilleries around the Bluegrass State, beginning in Louisville, looping to Owensboro, and ending in Lexington. Visit Michter’s to see vintage pot stills and Old Forester to watch their on-site cooper assembling aging barrels. Visit a horse farm or two along the way, and don’t skip rural Bardstown, which is home to 11 distilleries and the Oscar Getz Museum of Whiskey History.”