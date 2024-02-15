The Best Road Trip In New Mexico Is An Unforgettable Experience

The perfect road trip is more than a journey from point A to B. Hidden between open highways and scenic landscapes are unexpected discoveries — promising freedom, spontaneity and a unique mix of experiences that unfold mile by mile. Whether chasing sunsets or exploring hidden gems, road trips epitomize the very essence of travel and the joy of the journey itself.

24/7 Tempo identified the best road trip in every state in the country:

"It would take a lifetime to explore the 3.8 million square miles of land in the United States. From the high alpine peaks of Alaska to the deserts of the Southwest to the mangrove forests of Florida, the unique bioregions and ecosystems in this country each have spectacular sights to offer.

If you’re trying to plan your next domestic trip and can’t decide where to go, we’ve got you covered. To determine the best road trip in every state, 24/7 Tempo pored over National Park Service sites, travel sites, and state tourism sites, coming up with a range of trips to satisfy all variety of travelers.

The natural beauty of many states is highlighted in the plethora of parks, scenic drives, and overlooks that punctuate these trips. Waterfalls, oceanside cliffs, rugged mountain peaks, and red rock canyons are just a few of the geological features to explore. However, some states offer a focus on history, sports, or music."

In New Mexico, it’s recommended to take the 243-mile from Los Ojos to Jemez Springs:

“Northern New Mexico is home to many dramatic landscapes, hot springs, and cultural sites. Beginning in Los Ojos, take scenic Highway 64, stopping for photos at Brazos Summit, then continuing over the towering Rio Grande Gorge Bridge to the village of Taos Pueblo, a cultural wonder and UNESCO world heritage site. Head South for a hike at the Trampas Lakes before stopping in Santa Fe to visit any number of museums including the Georgia O’Keefe Museum. Finally, explore cliff dwellings at Bandelier National Monument and drive through an ancient volcano caldera to experience a relaxing soak in Jemez Springs.”