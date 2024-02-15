Blake Shelton joined superstar wife Gwen Stefani for the first televised performance of “Purple Irises.” Stefani appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night (February 14) — Valentine’s Day — where she spoke with host Jimmy Kimmel about her husband, reuniting with No Doubt and more. The husband-and-wife duo also took the stage during the late night talk show.

Shelton and Stefani teamed up to release their latest collaboration on February 9 after leaving hints and teasers on their social media pages. The romantic duet reflects on the celebrity couple’s love story and their history together, and appreciate how they’ve grown. Stefani described “Purple Irises” as a love song and “a snapshot of feeling the moment,” and finding the truth in her relationship.

Before the performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Stefani and Shelton delivered the first-ever live performance of “Purple Irises” at Stefani’s headlining Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate ahead of the game on Sunday (February 11). The couple also made a surprise appearance and performed at Shelton’s bar, Ole Red.

“Purple Irises” marked Stefani and Shelton’s latest duet together, following “Happy Anywhere,” “Nobody But You” and others. The two superstar artists met on the set of The Voice in 2014, when they served as coaches on the smash-hit competition show. They confirmed their relationship the following year, announced their engagement in 2020 and got married in July 2021, holding a gorgeous wedding on Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Watch Stefani and Shelton perform “Purple Irises” on Jimmy Kimmel Live here, and watch Stefani’s interview below.