Amy Schumer Shares Health Update After Fans Concern About Her Appearance

Amy Schumer has responded to fans' concern over her appearance. After appearing on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (February 14th), a video of her on the talk show went viral with people asking, "What happened to her face?"

Shortly after, the comedian took to Instagram to clap back at fans talking about her appearance and also give an update on her health. "I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now," she wrote. "I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay."