Amy Schumer Shares Health Update After Fans Concern About Her Appearance
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 16, 2024
Amy Schumer has responded to fans' concern over her appearance. After appearing on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (February 14th), a video of her on the talk show went viral with people asking, "What happened to her face?"
Shortly after, the comedian took to Instagram to clap back at fans talking about her appearance and also give an update on her health. "I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now," she wrote. "I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay."
Schumer went on, "Historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men. The book “all in her head” does a good job explaining this. I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in."
"Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head. But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little. I had backup dancers on Fallon but my face is the headline hahaha anyway I hope you enjoy life and Beth. Love and solidarity. Amy"