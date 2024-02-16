Arizona Cities Land On Top 10 For U.S. Cities With The Worst Drivers List

Driving is an everyday activity for many Americans, but it also can be a risky one.

Forbes determined the U.S. cities with the "worst drivers" due to a blend of different factors:

"Fatal car accidents are increasing across the country, with the number of deadly crashes climbing by nearly 10% from 2020 to 2022. In some cities, there is a higher percentage of dangerous drivers on the road, putting everyone at greater risk when they get behind the wheel. So, which cities have the worst drivers?

To determine which cities have the worst drivers, Forbes Advisor compared the 50 most populated U.S. cities across five key metrics. Our analysis identifies the cities where drivers engage in the most hazardous behavior that threatens public safety."

Two Arizona cities are, taking into account the habits of drivers all across the entire country, deemed as having the worst drivers. These cities include Tucson at number four and Phoenix at number eight.

Here's what was said about Tucson, which has a score of 93.02 out of 100:

"Tucson’s roads have many dangerous drivers, and the city ranked poorly in the following categories:

Tucson ranks fourth highest for the total number of fatal car accidents (16.21 per 100,000 city residents).

It also ranks fourth highest for the number of people killed in fatal crashes (17.02 per 100,000 city residents).

Tucson has the sixth highest number of fatal car accidents involving speeding (4.94 per 100,000 city residents).

The city holds the 10th highest spot for the number of fatal car accidents involving a drunk driver (4.35 per 100,000 city residents).

Tucson reports the 10th highest number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver (1.1 per 100,000 city residents)."

On the other hand, Phoenix has a score of 80.65:

"Phoenix is the second-most dangerous city for drivers in Arizona, behind Tucson: