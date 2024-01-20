Zayn Malik encountered a minor incident at the glamorous Kenzo show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, adding a viral twist to the already highly talked about evening.

As the event concluded, Zayn found himself in an unexpected situation when a car veered in the wrong direction, seemingly running over his foot.

Footage circulating on social media captured the singer being maneuvered through a crowd before wincing at the unexpected incident.

Despite the close call, Zayn maintained his composure and reassured fans on Instagram that he had escaped without any significant injuries. He attributed his unscathed foot to the durability of his well-made shoes, showcasing a photo of his white sneakers bearing only minor scuffs and dark tread marks.

In a light-hearted post, the 31-year-old artist expressed gratitude to the French label and creative director Nigo for hosting a great show.

This appearance marked Zayn's first major public event in six years, with his last notable outing dating back to 2018 during Tom Ford's New York Fashion Week show.

Zayn is now a father to daughter Khai with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid. While no longer romantically involved with Gigi as of 2021, Zayn highlighted their amicable co-parenting relationship, sharing custody of Khai equally.