You don't have to be a nature lover to appreciate the scenic peacefulness it has to offer.

Luckily, 24/7 Tempo unveiled the most beautiful natural attractions in all 50 U.S. states that every resident much visit at least once in their lifetimes:

"Many assume seeking natural wonders like waterfalls, cliffs, and canyons requires international travel. Yet the United States overflows with incredible natural beauty across its 50 states, satisfying even the most discerning explorers. The country contains over 60 designated National Parks and hundreds more protected areas, from wildlife refuges to historic sites.

Each state’s most breathtaking natural attraction adds to this abundance. Glacial valleys, ancient river-carved canyons, and volcanic islands exemplify some of America’s most stunning scenery. While not every state’s most popular spot, these geological formations showcase nature’s majesty. Places like Utah and Arizona possess numerous awe-inspiring sights beyond just one.

24/7 Tempo compiled a list of standout natural sights in each state after reviewing numerous travel guides and photography collections. Though subjective, these diverse landscapes deserve recognition for their beauty and uniqueness."

In New Mexico, the White Sands are a must-see:

"White Sands National Monument is the largest gypsum dune field in the world. Gypsum is rarely seen as sand, as it dissolves in water, but New Mexico’s dry climate has preserved the dunes. The pure white sand mounds stretch for 275 square miles near Alamogordo."