Dad Devastated To Learn His Son Is Actually His Uncle

With the onset of at-home DNA testing, there have been more and more heartbreaking instances of parents learning a child isn't theirs. The most common cause is, of course, an unfaithful partner. The news can be devastating for some, but it was especially painful for one man who shared his shocking story on TikTok. In the video, he explained how he learned that the boy he thought was his son is actually his uncle.

So how did it happen? Well the man and his girlfriend had been staying at his grandfather's and during that time, the man's girlfriend wound up having an affair with his grandpa. That led to the baby boy, which the man thought was his own.

As if that wasn't crazy enough, it turns out the grandfather has done stuff like this before. The TikTok is captioned, "Can't believe I expected more from a man that had a whole other family around the corner from my granny house."