Dad Devastated To Learn His Son Is Actually His Uncle
By Dave Basner
February 16, 2024
With the onset of at-home DNA testing, there have been more and more heartbreaking instances of parents learning a child isn't theirs. The most common cause is, of course, an unfaithful partner. The news can be devastating for some, but it was especially painful for one man who shared his shocking story on TikTok. In the video, he explained how he learned that the boy he thought was his son is actually his uncle.
So how did it happen? Well the man and his girlfriend had been staying at his grandfather's and during that time, the man's girlfriend wound up having an affair with his grandpa. That led to the baby boy, which the man thought was his own.
As if that wasn't crazy enough, it turns out the grandfather has done stuff like this before. The TikTok is captioned, "Can't believe I expected more from a man that had a whole other family around the corner from my granny house."
In a follow-up post, the man added that he still wants to be a part of his son/uncle's life, but he also questioned why his grandfather would hurt him like this. In a different video, he described how he found out about the affair, explaining that he kept hearing texts come in on his girlfriend's phone so he checked to see what was going on and that's when he saw the texts were from his grandfather. He then found "years'" worth of messages from his grandad, including "pictures and explicit stuff."
Commenters were very supportive of the man, writing things like, "I'm so sorry for you, I know it seems dark now. Get some time away for yourself. You didn't deserve this, but there is someone else out there for you," and, "Don't stop loving that young man, it's your time to stand tall in all this. Break the cycle and love that boy, regardless of what title he has."
You can stay up to date by following the man's TikTok.