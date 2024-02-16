Gavin DeGraw Announces 2024 World Tour: See The Dates

February 16, 2024

Gavin DeGraw is hitting the road! This week, the entertainer announced he'll be embarking on a 2024 World Tour. Kicking off on May 2nd in Huntsville, Alabama, the 30-date trek will see the multi-platinum singer and songwriter visiting cities across the U.S. as well as a dozen European countries. 

“I can’t wait to tour this year. Nothing better than the road," DeGraw exclusively told iHeartRadio. "I feel lucky I get to call this my job.”

Tickets for DeGraw’s 2024 World Tour go on sale Friday, Feb. 16 at 10:00 a.m. local venue time. Find more information at GavinDeGraw.com.

Gavin DeGraw 2024 WORLD TOUR

  • May 2 – Huntsville, AL (Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall)
  • May 3 – Columbia, SC (The Senate)
  • May 4 – Montgomery, AL (Montgomery Performing Artist Center)
  • May 6 – Mobile, AL (Soul Kitchen Music Hall)
  • May 7 – Memphis, TN (Minglewood Hall)
  • May 9 – Little Rock, AR (The Hall)
  • May 10 – Catoosa, OK (Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa – Hard Rock Live)
  • May 11 – Houston, TX (White Oak Music Hall)
  • May 12 – Dallas, TX (House of Blues)
  • May 14 – Kansas City, MO (The Truman)
  • May 16 (Sioux Falls, SD (The District)
  • May 17 (Davenport, IA (Capitol Theatre)
  • May 19 – Columbus, OH (The Bluestone)
  • Sept. 13 – Waukegan, IL (Genesse Theatre)*
  • Oct. 18 – Milan, Italy (Alcatraz)
  • Oct. 20 – Zurich, Switzerland (X-TRA)
  • Oct. 21 – Paris, France (L’Olympia)
  • Oct. 23 – Cologne, Germany (Gloria)
  • Oct. 24 – Brussels, Belgium (Cirque Royal)
  • Oct. 25 – Frankfurt, Germany (Zoom)
  • Oct. 26 – Hamburg, Germany (Gruenspan)
  • Oct. 28 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands (AFAS Live)
  • Oct. 30 – Birmingham, U.K. (O2 Institute)
  • Oct. 31 – Glasgow, U.K. (O2 Academy)
  • Nov. 1 – Manchester, U.K. (Academy)
  • Nov. 3 – Leeds, U.K. (O2 Academy)
  • Nov. 4 – London, U.K. (O2 Forum Kentish Town)
  • Nov. 6 – Viborg, Denmark (Tinghallen)
  • Nov. 7 – Copenhagen, Denmark (Poolen)
  • Nov. 9 – Stockholm, Sweden (Annexet)
  • Nov. 10 – Oslo, Norway (Spektrum)

 *rescheduled from Jan. 12

