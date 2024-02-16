Kentucky City Lands Top Spot For U.S. Cities With The Worst Drivers List
By Sherah Janay Ndjongo
February 16, 2024
Photo: Getty Images
Driving is an everyday activity for many Americans, but it also can be a risky one.
Forbes determined the U.S. cities with the "worst drivers" due to a blend of different factors:
"Fatal car accidents are increasing across the country, with the number of deadly crashes climbing by nearly 10% from 2020 to 2022. In some cities, there is a higher percentage of dangerous drivers on the road, putting everyone at greater risk when they get behind the wheel. So, which cities have the worst drivers?
To determine which cities have the worst drivers, Forbes Advisor compared the 50 most populated U.S. cities across five key metrics. Our analysis identifies the cities where drivers engage in the most hazardous behavior that threatens public safety."
Louisville in Kentucky is the number seven city in the entire country with the worst drivers, receiving a score of 83.88 out of 100:
"Louisville isn’t just home to the Kentucky Derby—it’s also home to some of the worst drivers in America:
- Louisville reports the fifth highest number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver (1.47 per 100,000 city residents).
- It has the ninth highest total number of fatal car accidents (14.25 per 100,000 city residents).
- Louisville ranks 10th highest for the number of people killed in fatal crashes (14.99 per 100,000 city residents)."