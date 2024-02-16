Driving is an everyday activity for many Americans, but it also can be a risky one.

Forbes determined the U.S. cities with the "worst drivers" due to a blend of different factors:

"Fatal car accidents are increasing across the country, with the number of deadly crashes climbing by nearly 10% from 2020 to 2022. In some cities, there is a higher percentage of dangerous drivers on the road, putting everyone at greater risk when they get behind the wheel. So, which cities have the worst drivers?

To determine which cities have the worst drivers, Forbes Advisor compared the 50 most populated U.S. cities across five key metrics. Our analysis identifies the cities where drivers engage in the most hazardous behavior that threatens public safety."

Albuquerque in New Mexico is the number one city in the entire country with the worst drivers, receiving a score of 100 out of 100:

"Albuquerque, New Mexico is the most dangerous city in America to drive in, with high incidents of fatal car accidents, drunk drivers and distracted drivers.