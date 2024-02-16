Ohio Spot Named The State's 'Most Stunning Natural Attraction'

America has plenty of amazing manmade monuments and tourist attractions that draw in thousands, if not millions, of visitors every year. However, there are plenty of places worth visiting where you can experience and marvel at the quiet beauty and spectacular wonder created by the natural world.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Tempo, the "most stunning natural attraction" in all of Ohio is the Rock House at Hocking Hills State Park, a large cliff-top cave in Laurelville that has "Gothic-arched windows and great sandstone columns which bear its massive roof," per HockingHills.com. Here's what the site had to say about Ohio's most breathtaking natural attraction:

"A tunnel-like cave situated high up on a 150-foot cliff, the Rock House at Hocking Hills State Park is a 200-foot-long, 25-foot-high tunnel caused by water erosion. Seven window-like holes and massive sandstone columns helped give the cave its name."

This is how the site determined its list:

"24/7 Tempo compiled a list of standout natural sights in each state after reviewing numerous travel guides and photography collections. Though subjective, these diverse landscapes deserve recognition for their beauty and uniqueness."

To see more of the most beautiful natural attractions around the country, check out the full list at 247tempo.com.