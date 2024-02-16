Snoop Dogg's Younger Brother Bing Worthington Passes Away At 44

Bing Worthington was Snoop's younger half-brother on his mom's side of the family. According to TMZ, Bing worked with Snoop throughout the course of his music career. He started off as a roadie on tour until he progressed and eventually became his road manager. He was also an artist who dropped music with his group Lifestyle. The group released several albums together and even had their song "Tha Jump Off" appear on the soundtrack for Van Wilder: The Rise of Taj in 2006.



In recent years, Worthington had opened his own recording studio and production company in Canada. It was a partnership between his own imprint Dogg Records and Canadian rap label Urban Heat Legends. As of this report, the cause of Worthington's death had not been confirmed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Snoop Dogg and his family. May Bing Worthington rest in peace.

