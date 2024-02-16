Snoop Dogg's Younger Brother Bing Worthington Passes Away At 44
By Tony M. Centeno
February 16, 2024
Snoop Dogg is mourning the loss of his brother Bing Worthington.
On Friday, February 16, the Death Row Records owner posted several tributes to his late family member on his Instagram timeline. In his first post, he posted a photo of him with Bing while they were backstage at a show with crying faces, prayer hands and dove emojis. He also posted a video of them cracking up together while they visited the grave of their mother Beverly Tate, who passed away in 2021.
"@badabing33 always made us laugh 💙🙏🏾😢 u bac with moms," Snoop wrote.
Bing Worthington was Snoop's younger half-brother on his mom's side of the family. According to TMZ, Bing worked with Snoop throughout the course of his music career. He started off as a roadie on tour until he progressed and eventually became his road manager. He was also an artist who dropped music with his group Lifestyle. The group released several albums together and even had their song "Tha Jump Off" appear on the soundtrack for Van Wilder: The Rise of Taj in 2006.
In recent years, Worthington had opened his own recording studio and production company in Canada. It was a partnership between his own imprint Dogg Records and Canadian rap label Urban Heat Legends. As of this report, the cause of Worthington's death had not been confirmed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Snoop Dogg and his family. May Bing Worthington rest in peace.