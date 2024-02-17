Dakota Johnson Gets Candid With An Unexpected 'Madame Web' Confession

In the midst of unfavorable reviews and disappointing box-office results for Madame Web, Dakota Johnson, the film's lead star, shared a surprising revelation in an interview with Magic Radio.

While promoting the Sony Spider-Man Universe movie, Johnson confessed that she hasn't watched the theatrical cut of Madame Web and hinted that she may not do so anytime soon. Explaining her habit of not watching some of her own films, she referred to it as a form of self-care, steering clear of potential existential crises.

Johnson's disclosure deepens the film's negative publicity, given its current 15% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Madame Web has faced criticism not only for its critical reception but also for significant script rewrites and deviations from the originally proposed version, details that Johnson has openly shared.

This revelation comes amid a challenging box office battle, with Madame Web competing against Bob Marley: One Love, which reportedly grossed $14 million on its Valentine's Day premiere.

In Madame Web, Johnson portrays Cassandra Webb, a paramedic with supernatural abilities. The film has sparked discussions about script alterations, Johnson's reservations about her performance, and its distinctive interpretation of the titular character compared to the comic book source material.

Madame Web is currently screening in theaters, directed by S.J. Clarkson and featuring a cast that includes Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim and Mike Epps.