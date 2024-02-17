Kelly Osbourne has expressed admiration for the weight loss prescription medication Ozempic, despite her mother, Sharon Osbourne, holding a contrasting opinion. While Kelly hasn't explicitly confirmed using Ozempic, she underwent gastric sleeve surgery, shedding 85 pounds.

In a recent interview with E! Online, Kelly praised Ozempic as "amazing" and suggested that those criticizing it might secretly use it or be upset about affordability.

"People hate on it because they want to do it... There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out?" Kelly stated, addressing the costliness of Ozempic but foreseeing its eventual affordability.

This endorsement comes after Sharon Osbourne voiced her concerns about Ozempic on Piers Morgan Uncensored, cautioning against its usage among younger individuals. Ozempic, initially designed for type 2 diabetes, has gained popularity as a weight loss aid due to its impact on satiety. Speculations about celebrities, including Khloé Kardashian and 50 Cent, using the drug for weight loss have circulated.

Tracy Morgan openly acknowledged Ozempic's role in his weight loss journey, attributing it to reducing his appetite significantly.

Despite Sharon's reservations, Kelly Osbourne's positive stance aligns with a growing trend where individuals credit Ozempic for aiding both diabetes management and weight loss.